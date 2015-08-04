Heat sticks around after storms hit NYC

Those thunder and lightning storms didn’t cool the city off.

The higher-than-average temperatures will last through on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca

Hey there, dog days of summer. Nice to feel you again.

Hot temperatures will stick around in NYC on Tuesday despite the thunder and lightning storm that hit Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to climb up to 92 degrees, with isolated showers and thunder expected around noon. Wednesday will be slightly cooler, with temperatures expected to reach 87 degrees.

The temperatures are expected to cool off by Friday, which has an expected high temperature of 76.

So far, July and August this year have been hotter than the average. July’s mean temperature was 78.8 degrees, 2.3 degrees above the average of 76.5 degrees.

So far, August has had high temperatures of 89, 89 and 90 degrees. The average temperature for the beginning of August is around 84 degrees.

The hottest August on record was August 1980, with an average temperature of 80.3 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.