One of summer’s last weekends promises to bring with it plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures.

Labor Day weekend in the city will begin with a weak cold front and a bit of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. The weekend high will likely be seen on Friday, when New Yorkers can expect temps to top out in the mid-80s, with sunny skies and gusty southwest breezes, before dropping to the upper 60s overnight.

Saturday will remain sunny with a high in the lower 80s and a low in the mid 60s with little wind. Cloudy skies will move into the area during the night, according to the NWS. Cloud coverage will persist Sunday with partly sunny skies, a high in the upper 70s and a low in the upper 60s.

“Friday and Saturday look dry. By the time we get into Sunday we have low precipitation chances, percentage-wise no more than 20% or so,” said NWS meteorologist Faye Morrone. “That continues into the day on Monday, getting up to 25%.”

Labor Day will start off with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, but the sun will peek out in the afternoon. The high is expected to be in the upper 70s before clouds dissipate Monday overnight with a low in the upper 60s. A slight chance of rain is be possible Monday night, although NWS predicts most areas will remain dry. Expect the sun to return Tuesday with a high of around 80 degrees.