amWAKEUP: 5 things New Yorkers need to know Monday

Things are getting off to a cold start on Monday, March 30, 2015, but temperatures are expected to rise to 54 degrees during the day, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: Luna Park

This spring is off to a rocky start: The second weekend had snow and a stalled roller coaster! Here’s what you need to know to kick off the new week:

WEATHER

Is it spring again? Things are getting off to a cold start on Monday, but temperatures are expected to rise to 54 degrees during the day, according to the National Weather Service. Of course, the forecast also calls for rain, so we probably won’t get to enjoy the warm(ish) temperatures.

TRANSIT AND TRAFFIC

There were early morning delays on the 4/5/6 lines due to an investigation at Union Square. Southbound 4/5 trains are running local from Grand Central-42nd St. to Union Square. On the Long Island Rail Road, there are delays of up to 25 minutes on the westbound Ronkonkoma line due to a derailment of a freight car.

EAST VILLAGE BLAST

FDNY responders found two bodies in the rubble of the East Village explosion that toppled three buildings and damaged a fourth. Investigators have reportedly notified the families of Nicholas Figueroa, 23, and Moises Lucon, 26.

THINGS TO DO

Stop by the Union Square Greenmarket at 11:30 a.m. every Monday to learn how to cook on the cheap with fresh ingredients and more things to do this week.

HUNGRY?

Get ready for Passover this season with a new recipe for matzo. We’ve got three simple recipes that will mix things up at the seder this year.

BONUS

ICYMI, the Cyclone kicked off the season with a scary start when the roller coaster stalled on the tracks and riders were forced to walk down. Watch video of the whole ordeal. (Warning: not for the faint of heart!)