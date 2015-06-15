Rain, warm temperatures expected in city for most of the week

More rain is expected in New York City Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and it will be sticky and humid with temperatures in the 80s. Hi, summer, we missed you.

Yeah, right.

While most of the heavy rains that fell Sunday night and Monday morning are over, isolated rain showers and possibly thunderstorms are predicted for Monday afternoon, according to Brian Ciemnecki, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The high will be around 81 degrees.

Four tenths of an inch of rain fell in Central Park Sunday night and into Monday, Ciemnecki said, with one or two tenths more expected today.

But the thing is, you never really know how much rain will fall and exactly where with summer thunderstorms, he said.

“There could be locally higher amounts,” he said. “Sometimes when a storm pops up they’re isolated. Southern Manhattan could be dry and upper Manhattan gets wet.”

So bring an umbrella, because you never know!

On Tuesday, there’s another chance of rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon with a high of 82 degrees, but the amount of rainfall is unknown.

“It’s all about if we get thunderstorms,” Ciemnecki said. “They can produce quick, heavy rainfall.”

Take Wednesday off, because it will be dry, sunny and 80 degrees, but head back to work Thursday because there’s a 50% chance of more rain.