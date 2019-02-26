LATEST PAPER
NYC weather: Inch of snow expected Wednesday night

Friday could see additional snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

With a 50 percent chance of snow Wednesday

With a 50 percent chance of snow Wednesday night, New York City residents can expect up to an inch of midweek precipitation, according to the National Weather Service. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By amNewYork staff
It appears March will be entering like a lion.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of midweek snow followed by crisp, cold temperatures for the rest of the week. Wednesday should see a high of 30 degrees with clouds gathering into the evening.

Jay Engle, a NWS meteorologist, said there is a 50 percent chance of snow overnight.

"The expected snowfall is right around one inch in New York City," he said. "The winds don't look too bad."

Thursday will see clear skies and a high of 39 degrees ahead of an evening dip down to a low of 30 degrees. Friday temperatures will reach up to 41 degrees, however another chance for snow and rain will help bring the low back down to 32 degrees that night, according to Engle. 

