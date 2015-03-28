NYC weather: Spring showers followed by possible snow this weekend

In like a lion, out like a lion?

Yes, you’re seeing this correctly. It’s been snowing for hours in NYC.

The good news, it’s not sticking.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is likely until about 9 p.m. The low is around 23 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny with a high in the upper 40s, but it will be windy. Wear a scarf. And on Monday, there’s a chance the rain will return. At least it won’t be snow.

There is a 70% to 80% chance that New York will see below normal temperatures for this time of year for the next couple weeks, said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist for AccuWeather.

“Just how cold it will be remains to be seen,” Pollina said. “But from what we’re seeing, there is a good chance that we will remain below normal, temperature wise.”

Central Park typically gets 6/10th of an inch of snow in April.