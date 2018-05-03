News NYC weather: Weekend reprieve from 90-degree heat, but temps remain above normal The temperature in Central Park hit 91 degrees on Thursday, breaking the 2001 record of 90. New Yorkers may get a brief break from the heat this weekend, but temperatures will remain unseasonably warm. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Eric Thayer By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated May 3, 2018 6:32 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Summer temperatures made an early appearance Thursday, reaching a record-breaking 91 degrees in Central Park, according to the National Weather Service. And the heat looks to remain at least through the start of the weekend. Thursday’s top temperature beat the 90-degree record set in 2001, NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola said. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 67 degrees, and it will be a while before New Yorkers see those numbers again, according to the NWS. Friday’s high will be 87 degrees and its low will be 63, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Storm possibilities continue into Saturday when the high is slated to be 75 degrees and a low of 59. Sunday will cool off with a high of 69 degrees before dropping to 54. Buccola said early forecast models show the heat making a comeback next week. “It goes back to 70 again on Tuesday. It looks like we will be above normal for the next week." By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic The best city beaches to hit this summerFrom Coney Island to the quieter Jacob Riis, there's a beach for you. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.