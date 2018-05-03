LATEST PAPER
NYC weather: Weekend reprieve from 90-degree heat, but temps remain above normal

The temperature in Central Park hit 91 degrees on Thursday, breaking the 2001 record of 90.

New Yorkers may get a brief break from

New Yorkers may get a brief break from the heat this weekend, but temperatures will remain unseasonably warm. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Eric Thayer

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
Summer temperatures made an early appearance Thursday, reaching a record-breaking 91 degrees in Central Park, according to the National Weather Service.

And the heat looks to remain at least through the start of the weekend.

Thursday’s top temperature beat the 90-degree record set in 2001, NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola said. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 67 degrees, and it will be a while before New Yorkers see those numbers again, according to the NWS.

Friday’s high will be 87 degrees and its low will be 63, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Storm possibilities continue into Saturday when the high is slated to be 75 degrees and a low of 59.

Sunday will cool off with a high of 69 degrees before dropping to 54.

Buccola said early forecast models show the heat making a comeback next week.

“It goes back to 70 again on Tuesday. It looks like we will be above normal for the next week."

