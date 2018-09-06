NYC weather: Weekend brings break from 90-degree heat

This is the last weekend to enjoy New York City’s public beaches.

New Yorkers will get a break from steamy temperatures this weekend as air temps dip into the 70s. But it comes with a price — possible rain in the forecast for all three days.

“It looks unsettled on Friday,” said Jay Engle, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “There could be on-and-off showers into Saturday morning.”

Engle said it will be less humid and cooler, with temperatures in the mid-70s.

That’s a big change from Thursday, when it topped 90 degrees but felt like more than 100 in parts of the city.

Saturday could also bring some breaks in the clouds but the chance of showers returns on Sunday. Temperatures could dip into the low 70s and even high 60s on Sunday.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday.

The city’s intermediate and Olympic-sized pools are also open through Sunday. Pool hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for a cleaning break from 3 to 4 p.m. For a full list of pools and beaches, go to nycgovparks.org.