Woman poisons look-alike with cheesecake, tries to steal identity, DA says

The Brooklyn woman laced the cheesecake with a Russian drug, officials said.

A woman poisoned her look-alike with cheesecake in August 2016, the Queens district attorney said. Photo Credit: Merrily Grashin

A Brooklyn woman was indicted on a charge of poisoning her look-alike with a piece of cheesecake in an attempt to steal her identity, the Queens district attorney said Wednesday.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 42, of Sheepshead Bay, allegedly gave a piece of cheesecake laced with phenazepam, a Russian drug, to her friend and look-alike in Queens on Aug. 28, 2016, District Attorney Richard Brown said.

Nasyrova staged the woman in her bedroom, scattering pills around her to make it look like she tried to kill herself, and then allegedly took the woman’s passport, an employment authorization card, a gold ring and cash, according to the indictment.

But the Queens woman survived and Nasyrova was later apprehended, Brown said.

“This is a bizarre and twisted crime that could have resulted in the death of a Queens woman, whose only fault was that she shared similar features with the defendant,” he said in a statement.

Nasyrova and the victim both have dark hair, the same skin complexion and speak Russian, Brown said.

Nasyrova, who is also accused of a murder in Russia according to the New York Post, was charged with attempted murder, burglary and assault, among others, the district attorney’s office said.