Two people were shot in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on March 10, 2016. Photo Credit: ANNIE LIEBOVITZ

An 18-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were both shot in Crown Heights on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The victims, who were not identified, were shot by the corner of Franklin Avenue and President Street just before 4 p.m.

The girl was hit in the calf and the boy was hit in the ankle, police said. Both were taken to Kings County Hospital and expected to survive.

The suspects fled the scene.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the shooting or whether the victims were the targets.