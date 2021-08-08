Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are pleading with the public for help following the latest bloody shooting in Brooklyn on Sunday morning which killed two men and left three others injured.

On Sunday afternoon, outside the 75th Precinct station house on Sutter Avenue in East New York, police officials Assistant Chief Judith Harrison, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, Deputy Chief John Chell, and Deputy Inspector Rohan Griffith faced a legion of media cameras and reporters less than 24 hours after a gunman killed 36-year-olds Nicholas Palmer and Novada Bailey, and injured three others during a late night party on 101 Wortman Ave.

According to Assistant Chief Harrison, the gun violence came as a result of a verbal dispute, however it was with a stern face she announced that an arrest has yet to be made and is urging anyone with information to contact the Crime Stopper Hotline as soon as possible.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a verbal dispute inside 101 Wortman Ave. when an unknown male brandished a firearm and began shooting. He shot two people inside that location,” Chief Harrison said. “Also shot on the corner of Georgia Avenue and Wortman Avenue were three males who were sitting inside of a grey Infiniti Sedan. All five of the victims were taken to area hospitals, two of the five were pronounced deceased. The other three victims are currently being treated for their injuries.”

While officials declined to comment on intricate details of the investigation, including regarding if they are deeming the incident to be gang related, they did admit they are concerned about potential retaliation.

Still, Griffith added that the NYPD has not previously received complaints of violence at the location, known as the Brooklyn Garden event space.

“This location is called the Brooklyn Garden, where there was a gathering of about 100 to 150 people having a party. Three officers arrived and encountered a male shot numerous times — 32 years old. While conducting investigations, this male pointed one block away to Georgia and Wortman Avenues. They encountered a grey vehicle, which looked like it was involved in a motor vehicle accident, inside that motor vehicle accident there were three males shot. Two are DOA, and one is fighting for his life,” Deputy Chief John Chell said.

Chell disclosed the ages of the men in the car stating that they were 32, 36, and 51. He also added that a mere few hours later a fifth and final victim drove himself to Montefiore Hospital in New Rochelle with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding the Sunday morning shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.