The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community.

According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.

“Several community members have told us some of these trucks have been parked here for a long time. There are various issues, some are derelict, people leave their trucks here. Some are unregistered and just taking up a lot of room creating dangerous traffic conditions, and there’s no parking for the residents,” Captain Andrew Johnson of the 45th Precinct said.

The tow operation was a multi-agency affair with officers from the 45th precinct being joined by the 47th precinct, as well as agents from the Department of Sanitation and the MTA. According to police, Sanitation handles trucks that are in severe disrepair, having to ultimately junk them while the MTA provides space to haul trucks that can be retrieved by their owner.

The agencies met at Conner Street and Tillotson Avenue where they discussed proceedings before sweeping the surrounding area for trucks. Officers say they keep a close eye on trucks that appear to stall for long periods of time, even placing chalk on the tire to determine if it has moved.

Within the first few minutes officers came across a large truck parked outside 2256 Tillotson Avenue and began the arduous procedure of removing it through chain and tow.

“Sanitation actually towed nine trucks last night that were completely abandoned. No license plates–derelict,” Captain Johnson explained as an officer lifted the gigantic vehicle with the tow. “We booted six trucks last night and all of the drivers paid the impound fee and had the boots removed.”

The process is not an easy one. Officers must carefully attach the toeing equipment all the while being cautious of whizzing traffic. Police also keep a lookout for other vehicles that are in violation, such as cars with either paper plates or no license plates at all, which they also came across and towed.

Not every vehicle was empty, however. During the removals, one driver returned to his truck only to find the NYPD waiting. Officers allowed him to keep his truck, but he was issued a hefty summons.

“There is no parking. They [the city] needs to come up with a solution. Maybe we can have a lot or something so we can park overnight,” Aril said. “I am going to have to find a spot somewhere else.”

During the night prior, the NYPD recovered nine vehicles while on Sept. 28 the department utilized numerous tow trucks and heavy-duty trucks to carry out the operation.

The NYPD assures the community that they will continue with their operations, and if residents see something the police urge them to call 311 or make a complaint at their local precinct.