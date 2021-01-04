NYPD responds to report of armed suspect barricaded inside of Queens home | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A suspect reportedly barricaded themselves inside a Queens home on Monday morning.

NYPD emergency service units responded to the report around 11 a.m. on Monday morning NYPD emergency service units at 26-29 98th Street in Flushing, according to police.

First responders completely blocked off both entries into 98th Street on Astoria Blvd with a convoy of cruisers and trucks, even cordoning off and evacuating the area’s corner Deli. Officers could be observed donning bulletproof vests, helmets and even touting shields and assault rifles in order to confront the individual in question who was thought to be armed and dangerous.

NYPD officials and a small group of locals watched the standoff as some officers remained on the stoop of the residential building at 26-29 while other members of the department circled the area.

“I can’t believe this is happening here,” one onlooker said as an NYPD helicopter hovered overhead.

After about an hour into the tense situation, a unit entered the premises, swiftly moving inside with their weapons drawn. However, according to police sources the person of interest was not on site. Soon thereafter residents were allowed back into the area while officers removed their blockade.

Officers had a busy Monday morning with this incident occurring mere minutes after a bomb scare at Queens Place Mall, one unit even driving directly from one scary situation to another.