Quantcast
NYPD responds to report of armed suspect barricaded inside of Queens home | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Queens

NYPD responds to report of armed suspect barricaded inside of Queens home

By
0
comments
Posted on
Officers decked out in bullet proof vests arrive on the scene
Photo by Dean Moses

A suspect reportedly barricaded themselves inside a Queens home on Monday morning.

NYPD emergency service units responded to the report around 11 a.m. on Monday morning NYPD emergency service units at 26-29 98th Street in Flushing, according to police.

First responders completely blocked off both entries into 98th Street on Astoria Blvd with a convoy of cruisers and trucks, even cordoning off and evacuating the area’s corner Deli. Officers could be observed donning bulletproof vests, helmets and even touting shields and assault rifles in order to confront the individual in question who was thought to be armed and dangerous. 

NYPD officials and a small group of locals watched the standoff as some officers remained on the stoop of the residential building at 26-29 while other members of the department circled the area. 

A special armed. NYPD response unit gathered outside the residence. Photo by Dean Moses

“I can’t believe this is happening here,” one onlooker said as an NYPD helicopter hovered overhead. 

After about an hour into the tense situation, a unit entered the premises, swiftly moving inside with their weapons drawn. However, according to police sources the person of interest was not on site. Soon thereafter residents were allowed back into the area while officers removed their blockade.

Officers had a busy Monday morning with this incident occurring mere minutes after a bomb scare at Queens Place Mall, one unit even driving directly from one scary situation to another.         

An officer carrying a shied at the scene. Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC