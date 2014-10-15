NYPD searching for men who attacked transgender woman in Bushwick, investigating as hate crime

The NYPD released video of two of the four men suspected of attacking a transgendered woman in Bushwick. Photo Credit: D Dipasupil/Getty Images

The four men who beat a transgender woman and threw Plexiglas at her head were still on the loose Wednesday, three days after the Bushwick attack, police said.

The 28-year-old transgender woman was walking on Bushwick Avenue at about 11:20 on Sunday night when four men came up behind her and started yelling anti-gay statements, police said.

They then started punching and kicking her before one of the men threw a Plexiglas board at her head.

The attack was being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force, police said.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center where she remains in critical condition, police said.

Meanwhile, the suspects are still on the loose. At least one of the men was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless sweatshirt with the word “Freedom” written on it and a ski cap, police said. Another suspect was last seen with a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Detailed descriptions of the other two men were not immediately available.