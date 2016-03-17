NYPD seeks man in 3 armed robberies at Bronx restaurants

Police said the suspect got away with cash in each of the robberies.

The NYPD is searching for a man believed to be behind several armed robberies at restaurant chains in the Bronx.

Police said the crime spree began on Feb. 14 when a man walked into the Kentucky Fried Chicken at 5625 Broadway. They said he made a purchase at the restaurant and then displayed a black handgun. He fled with about $270, according to police.

The suspect allegedly struck again on Feb. 27 at the Little Caesar’s Pizza, 119 W. Kingsbridge Rd. Police said the man displayed a black handgun and was able to get away with $200.

Then on March 9, police said the same man held up a Starbucks at 64 W. 225th St. and took off with an unknown amount of money from the register.

Police said the suspect has blue eyes and is between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, and about 160 to 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on the robberies or the suspect is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.