Kathryn Erbe stars in Off-Broadway play ‘Ashes & Ink’ that weaves love, addiction and pain

Kathryn Erbe became famous for fighting crime on “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” but now she’s starring in a moving new Off-Broadway show that focuses on love, addiction and pain.

“Ashes & Ink” is an independent performance starring Erbe, who plays “Molly,” a mother and widow who faces multiple challenges throughout her journey. Written by Martha Pichey and directed by Alice Jankell, the 90-minute show is an emotional story about a mother’s unconditional love of her child.

It is a role that is undoubtedly different from her rendition of Det. Alexandra Eames on “Criminal Intent.”

“I like to mix it up,” the extremely nice and personable star said.

Known for many TV and film roles, Erbe is a lover of the stage, too.

“I particularly love working on play readings, new plays and helping support writers develop plays,” the actress said. “I almost love play readings more than actual runs. There’s something I just really love about workshops, seeing plays develop over time.”

The playwright, Pichey, is a friend-of-a-friend to Erbe and asked the star if she would be interested in being part of the project. This was almost 10 years ago.

“So it’s been a long road,” Erbe said. “We’ve done many workshops and readings with lots of different people involved. And we did a public reading that was very well attended at a theater in the East Village several months ago. The audience was so enthusiastic about it that it led to this production.”

Erbe said audiences responded to the play because there are many elements that people can relate to.

“It’s a really moving and unfinished story,” she said. “I think that’s what people responded to in the reading. Many people, whether your child struggles with addiction or other things, it’s not easy to be a parent.”

The plot of “Ashes & Ink”

Widowed Molly has been slowly getting her life back on track. The pain of losing her husband two years ago hasn’t stopped her from finding new love, and she never stopped encouraging her talented son to realize his big dreams. Quinn – a recovering addict – is a promising actor who will soon audition for a place at one of the world’s best drama schools. Her boyfriend Leo is devoted to her, his young son Felix adores Quinn, and their quiet country life is a breath of fresh air.

But over one heart-wrenching week, Molly realizes she is not out of the woods — with Quinn’s addiction deepening and her sister’s new diagnosis. In her guilt and frustration, Molly turns her back on the help and comfort she desperately needs from patient and grounded Leo. There is one thing she turns to again and again to keep the grief and sadness at bay: her abiding love of birdsong. Headphones always within reach, Molly escapes into the soothing sounds of a sweeter past. But when she’s down on her knees with nowhere left to turn, will Molly finally realize that she too deserves happiness?

“‘Ashes & Ink’ exposes a mother’s fears and challenges in trying to save her addicted son,” Pichey said. “It’s about all families torn apart when addiction and overdose threaten to swallow them whole. I wanted to confront the painful questions about how far a parent will and should — or should not — go to protect their child. This play is a space to talk about our fears, our grief, and our hopes—so we don’t have to feel so alone.”

How to get tickets for “Ashes & Ink,” presented by Paper Birch Productions

Where is “Ashes & Ink” showing?

The play will be shown at the AMT Theater, located at 354 W. 45 St. in Manhattan.

When is the show?

It will run for three weeks, with performances running Wednesday, Oct. 16 – Sunday, Nov 3. Show times are Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays, 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 7 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. There is an additional matinee on Saturday, Nov. 2.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are $39.99-49.99 and on sale now.

For more information, visit ashesink.ludus.com.