The incident happened on Sedgwick Avenue near Giles Place in the Bronx, police said.

An off-duty police sergeant died Thursday following an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, a law enforcement source said.

Emergency responders were called to the sergeant’s home on Sedgwick Avenue near Giles Place in the Kingsbridge neighborhood of the Bronx around 2:06 p.m., the source said.

The 30-year-old sergeant, who was on the force for seven years, was found by his live-in girlfriend, who called 911, according to the source.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.