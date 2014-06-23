Vivian Minnielli, woman from Ohio, missing in Manhattan

Update: Minnielli was found and is in good condition, according to police.

A woman visiting from Ohio who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease is missing after wandering out of her midtown hotel on Sunday, police said.

Vivian Minnielli, 61, wasn’t feeling well so her husband and granddaughter left her in the room of the New York Hilton Midtown on Sixth Avenue near 54th Street. Police said she was last seen on surveillance video walking north on 6th Avenue at about 3 p.m.

Minnielli, who is from Hamilton, Ohio, is 5-foot-2 and 180 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue sweater, white striped pants and white sneakers.