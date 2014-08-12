West Village assault: Older man slugged in seemingly random attack

The suspect is in his early 20s.

A 72-year-old man was the victim of a vicious and seemingly random attack in the West Village Monday, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was carrying a bag and walking down Jane Street at about 5:30 p.m. when a suspect, in his early 20s, punched him.

The attacker appeared to have been waiting for the man, standing still with his arms in front of him and looking across the street, surveillance video of the incident showed. He then immediately turned around and slugged the man, who fell down.

Police said the attacker then fled across the street with another man, also in his early 20s.

The older man was taken to an area hospital for pain and treatment of several cuts to his face.