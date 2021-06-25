On last day of school year, Chancellor Porter sends off students with words of optimism

As the school year comes to a close, Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter has stopped by a number of graduation and stepping up ceremonies across the five boroughs to bid well wishes to students as they head into summer vacation.

On Friday, Porter celebrated the end of the school year by joining in a kick ball game at P.S./M.S. 34 Franklin D. Roosevelt School in the Lower East Side after attending a stepping up ceremony at Mosaic Pre-K Center in Elmhurst, Queens.

At each one of her school visits during the week, the chancellor has spoken to how optimistic she feels about a full return to classes, with no remote learning, this fall.

“On this last day of school, I want to extend my deepest appreciation to the amazing students, families, educators, principals and staff who went above and beyond to support one another and end this school year on a high note,” said Porter in a statement. “We reopened our doors when no other major district in the nation did, and your tremendous resiliency and hard work makes me so proud to be your chancellor. ”

The last year and a half amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been filled with challenges.

Students have had to grapple with the struggles of remote learning, with some students unable to get devices well into the pandemic, teacher shortages caused by blended learning, the emotional toll of isolation all while witnessing spikes of new cases and deaths as a result of the virus.

Porter was joined by Mayor Bill de Blasio Friday afternoon for the kick ball game on the P.S/M.S. 34’s school yard pavement.

Both officials spoke to students and congratulated them on staying strong throughout the last 15 months.

“Students have gone through a year unlike any other — and they’ve done it with grit, courage and a passion for learning that will stay with them forever,” de Blasio said. “I’m enormously proud of all they’ve accomplished this year, and I’m grateful to every faculty member who joined them on this journey. I wish every student a fun and fulfilling summer, and I look forward to seeing full classrooms of eager learners next fall.”