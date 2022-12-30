A car fell into a train yard in Brooklyn, leaving one dead and another critically injured on Friday afternoon.

At 12:44 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers from the 78th Precinct responded to a call regarding a car that plummeted into a train yard at Vanderbilt Ave and Atlantic Ave. A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that the car went over an overpass before falling and crashing into the train yard.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man who had been ejected from the car and a woman who was also injured in the crash.

Both victims were rushed to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman is listed in critical condition. At this time, it is not clear who the driver was.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver may have suffered a medical episode, which led to the incident, however that has not been confirmed at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.