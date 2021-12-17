New nationwide online lottery platform gives New Yorkers a chance to win millions

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Feeling lucky? A new nationwide online sweepstakes platform offers New Yorkers a chance to win a $10 million jackpot every time they enter.

Freeball is an online platform that will have weekly drawings with prizes ranging from $1 to $1,000, with the $10 million jackpot guaranteed by SCA Promotions. The first live drawing will take place on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m., with the results generated SCA’s certified random number generator.

“We can’t believe the time has come to launch this one of a kind platform, and with the holidays right around the corner, the prospect of winning $10 million really couldn’t come at a better time”, said Francesca Morra, Marketing Manager at Freeball LLC. “We encourage everyone to enter as there is truly nothing to lose and everything to win!”

Anyone 18 or older can play Freeball by signing up for their free ticket online. Participants must verify their age by providing their full name, email and home address, phone number, and birth date. All eligible players can then sign up online and participate in the jackpot game every week by choosing their numbers, with app or deposit required. There can be multiple winners every week.

Freeball is powered by Lotto.com, which launched earlier in 2021 as the first digital platform for buying lottery tickets on any device, with no app download or deposit required. Anyone over 18 can purchase in New Jersey can purchase state lottery tickets via Lotto.com, however there are plans to expand nationally soon.

“The team at Lotto.com are beyond excited to be partnering with the largest free to play sweepstakes in U.S. history and supporting this new platform from a marketing standpoint”, said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We have been focused on accessibility since our inception so we couldn’t be more proud to promote this nationwide launch with no costs or hidden caveats involved to enter. It doesn’t get much bigger than this in our world and we wish everyone the best of luck!”

To learn more, visit www.freeball.com, or follow Freeball on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. To learn more about Lotto.com, visit lotto.com or follow Lotto.com on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.