An “Only Murders in the Building” immersive experience is coming to upper Manhattan from Saturday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

If no one wants a murder podcast about real estate, then what about one about Broadway?

Fans of the “Only Murders of the Building” television series can be fully immersed in a theater murder and solve their own crime scene investigations at The Goosebury Theater — filmed at uptown Manhattan’s United Palace — this weekend from Sept. 23 – 24.

Guests can purchase a ticket for a 30-minute experience to examine the murder of Ben Glenroy at the United Palace, which is soon approaching its 100th year.

There, they will be briefed by Detective William’s team to get the scoop on the investigation and then go off to find hidden clues and messages around the theater to figure out who the murderer is before the final curtain drops. Evidence will include actual costumes, props, and set pieces from the show.

The Hulu original series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, takes fans through the actual venue where season three is filmed. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are aided by Loretta Durkin, on their toughest case yet, all while Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together.

The immersive experience is the perfect opportunity for fans to get in on the action, explore every accessible inch of the space, and try to uncover their own clues to figure out “who truly dunnit.” Guests are invited to pin their theory on how the killer — or is it killers — on Mabel’s Murder Board.

Best of all, fans can choose how deeply they want to investigate and the experience isn’t over until somebody sings or performs a patter song, according to Hulu.

There are photo opportunities with Gideon Goosebury’s ghost list. There is even a memorial shrine for Ben Glenroy where fans can leave notes, flowers, photos of themselves with Ben, or even their latest CoBro fan fiction.

When guests make it to the theater’s dressing rooms, they can stop by for quick, stage-ready “touch ups” with Rare Beauty. Guests will trade their UV flashlights for a parting gift on their way out.

There will be a first-come, first-served standby line for non-ticketed guests.

At a Glance: