Over two years into the pandemic, New Yorkers are still struggling to feed their families

A new poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry New York indicates that New Yorkers reported extreme difficulties when it came to affording groceries since the pandemic began.

The poll released May 5, found that in the past 12 months, a further 46% of respondents said they were unable to afford nutritious foods, 36% said they’d had to skip a meal, 31% reported that they struggle to buy groceries or pay their bills due to lack of money or other resources and 67% said they would be somewhat or very worried about their ability to buy groceries or pay bills if faced with the unexpected loss of two weeks’ income.

For many families with children, ensuring their children can at least receive healthy meals in schools is paramount, with 87% of those polled supporting expansions to school-based meal programs for students and their families. The poll also found that families with public school children are more likely to run out of food or need to skip meals.

“My daughter once ended up in the ER for malnutrition due to the lack of food in our home. I was a single mom and it broke my heart in words I can’t describe,” said one parent from Brooklyn.

Some families have to take drastic measures to ensure their groceries stretch for as long as possible.

“My sister-in-law hides food in the closet so her two children won’t eat all of it at once,” said a Bronx resident.

Respondents with children are even more concerned about their ability to feed their families, with an overwhelming majority of those polled saying that ending child hunger should be a top priority of elected officials.

“Child hunger is hiding in plain sight across New York City,” said Rachel Sabella, Director of No Kid Hungry New York. “All around us, families are skipping meals and running out of food in the home before the next paycheck. It’s shocking how many families are hurting and finding it harder just to afford the basics. Officials at every level of government should take a hard look at these numbers, especially the overwhelming majorities of New Yorkers of every background and borough who want government to do more to confront this crisis.”

To learn more about No Kid Hungry New York and to view the poll, visit their website here.