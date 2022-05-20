Padma Lakshmi teaming up with Boursin to bring unique entertaining experience to NYC in June

Calling all cheese lovers! A one-of-a-kind cheese experience is coming to New York City in June.

On June 17-18, Boursin®Cheese is teaming up with culinary TV host and author Padma Lakshmi to host Maison Boursin, a culinary destination filled with inspiration to make the art of entertaining easy, elevated and, above all, enjoyable. The pair is transforming a house in New York City into a cheese-focused experience, where Lakshmi will serve as Maison Boursin’s Host in Residence.

According to a recent survey by Boursin and conducted online by The Harris Poll, 92% of Americans who have ever hosted enjoy doing so at their home, but 60% of them feel hesitant about assuming the role. Additionally, 21% of those surveyed were uncertain about the “new Rules” of hosting since the pandemic started.

“For decades, Boursin has been a staple of in-home entertaining, offering simple solutions to elevate everyday meals. Maison Boursin combines the art of cheese with the art of hosting in a way that is approachable but elevated,” said Jamee Pearlstein, Brand Director of Boursin. “After an uncertain few years, it’s time to get back to brunches, movie nights and impromptu dinners with the people we love. And Boursin continues to be the perfect wow-worthy element for every entertaining occasion—helping hosts regain their confidence and remember everything they love about hosting friends and family without any added stress.”

At this truly unique experience, guests can try a sampling of food and drink developed by Lakshmi and Bourin, all of which feature Boursin Cheese flavors. Guests can also take a tour of Maison’s rooms, which have been curated and designed by Lakshmi with different entertaining scenarios, learn tips and tricks for hosting your next gathering, and receive a custom digital lookbook featuring simple yet elevated ways to step up your hosting game.

In addition to the physical experience in New York City, Maison Bourin will host a virtual collective of entertaining inspiration that can be accessed in the comfort of your home. Fans can access Lakshmi’s tips and Bourin recipes to try out that will “wow” guests at your next gathering.

“Hosting doesn’t have to be intimidating, and I’m looking forward to helping home cooks rediscover the joy of creating memorable moments with loved ones over a shared meal or dish,” said Lakshmi. “I’m excited to share some recipes I’ve created with Boursin that make entertaining stress-free, craveable and fun.”

Maison Boursin will start to take reservations on May 25 for a 60-minute immersive visit on June 17-18 for $20 per person. All proceeds will be going to charity. For more information or to book a reservation, visit Boursin.com/Maison.