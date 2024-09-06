Pakistani national charged for plotting mass shooting at Brooklyn Jewish center: Feds

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 20-year-old Pakistani national was arrested in Canada Friday accused of plotting to carry out a mass shooting at a Brooklyn Jewish center, authorities said.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, also known as “Shahzeb Jadoon,” was nabbed by Canadian authorities and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS and for plotting to kill Jews at a Brooklyn center.

Federal authorities allege that Khan, who was residing in Canada, planned the attack as part of a larger effort to support the terrorist organization.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, along with the FBI and Canadian law enforcement partners, disrupted Khan’s plans before he could cross the border into the United States.

Khan is accused of plotting to use automatic and semi-automatic weapons to target Jewish communities in Brooklyn, allegedly aiming to carry out the attack around Oct. 7, 2024, to mark the anniversary of Hamas’ attacks on Israel in 2023.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated: “As alleged, Khan sought to murder as many Jewish people as possible in the name of ISIS. His plot was stopped thanks to the vigilance of our law enforcement partners. We will not rest in our efforts to bring to justice those who seek to commit acts of terror.”

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland praised the efforts of the FBI and Canadian authorities, noting, “Thanks to the swift action of our partners, Khan was apprehended before his horrific plans could be realized. Jewish communities, like all communities, should never have to live in fear of hate-fueled terrorist attacks.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray highlighted that Khan’s plan came nearly a year after the Hamas attacks in Israel, calling the plot a reminder of the ongoing threat posed by ISIS and its supporters.

Khan faces charges of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. U.S. authorities are seeking his extradition from Canada to face trial.