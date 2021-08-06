Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In an effort to eliminate West Nile Virus-carrying mosquitoes, the Health Department will be spraying parts of Brooklyn and Queens next week with pesticides.

Trucks will be spraying areas in Brooklyn and Queens on Tuesday, Aug. 10, and in additional areas in Queens on Thursday, Aug. 12 between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning each day, weather permitting. In the case of bad weather or equipment malfunctions, spraying will be delayed until Wednesday, Aug. 11, and Monday, Aug. 16, respectively.

On Aug. 10, trucks will be going to areas bordered by Washington Avenue, Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, McGuinness Boulevard, and Greenpoint Avenue to the West; Newtown Creek, Scott Avenue, Flushing Avenue, Irving Avenue, Cooper Avenue, Cypress Avenue, Vermont Place, Highland Boulevard, Highland Place, and Ridgewood Avenue to the North; Nichols Avenue and Sheridan Avenue to the East; and, Sutter Avenue, Howard Avenue, Fulton Street, Stuyvesant Avenue, and Lafayette Avenue to the South.

On Aug. 12, trucks will be spraying areas bordered by Dutch Kills to the West; 47 Avenue, Greenpoint Avenue, Queens Boulevard, 65 Place, Long Island Expressway, Queens Boulevard, 64 Road, Grand Central Parkway, 72 Drive, Ascan Avenue, Greenway North, Union Turnpike, and Grand Central Parkway to the North; 169 Street to the East; and, Hillside Avenue, Sutphin Boulevard, Archer Avenue, Van Wyck Expressway, 103 Avenue, 124 Street, Atlantic Avenue, Lefferts Boulevard, Jamaica Avenue, Forest Parkway, Forest Park Drive, Jackie Robinson Parkway, Cypress Hills Street, Fresh Pond Road, Rail Road, Rust Street, Grand Avenue, and Newtown Creek to the South.

During the spraying, the Health Department will use very low concentrations of Anvil®, Duet®, or DeltaGard®.Though the risk of pesticides are low for people in pets, it’s recommended that you stay inside for the duration of the spraying. Those who are sensitive to spray ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash. People with respiratory conditions may also be affected. Following the spraying, wash any skin and clothing exposed to pesticides with soap and water as well as fruits and vegetables.

The Health Department reminds New Yorkers that the best way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate any standing water and are encouraging city residents to mosquito-proof their homes and take precautions when spending time outdoors. Use an approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus (not for children under three), or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535. Eliminate any standing water from your home and make sure your gutters are clean and draining properly.