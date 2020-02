On Monday, Sajak railed about climate change.

Pat Sajak’s recent tweets have left some people puzzled about the “Wheel of Fortune” host.

On Monday, Sajak took to Twitter to rail about climate change.

“I now believe global warming alarmists are unpatriotic racists knowingly misleading for their own ends. Good night,” he tweeted Monday night.

Sajak’s representatives couldn’t be reached for comment.