Pedestrian struck and killed in Long Island City, NYPD says

Police say the car’s driver, a 20-year-old man, stayed at the scene.

Police tape at an undated crime scene. Photo Credit: iStock

A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night in Queens, police say.

The NYPD says that a 54-year-old man was struck by a 2007 Pontiac G5 near Van Dam Street and Starr Avenue in Long Island City just before 9:30 p.m. Cops say the man was trying to cross Van Dam Street near a marked crosswalk when he was hit.

The victim suffered severe head and leg trauma and was taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, cops say. He was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m.

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.