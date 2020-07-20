Quantcast
CBS2 New York reporter Nina Kapur dies following moped accident in Manhattan

Emily Davenport
July 20, 2020
Photo via Twitter/Nina Kapur

CBS2 reporter Nina Kapur died on Saturday following a moped crash in Manhattan, CBS2 New York reported on Monday.

Kapur, 26, had reportedly been injured in a moped accident on July 20 and later died at Bellevue Hospital.

Kapur attended Syracuse University and later joined CBS2 New York in 2019. She previously reported for WDVM TV in Maryland and for News12 in Norwalk, Connecticut.

“We are heartbroken here at CBS2 as a member of our news family has passed away,” CBS2 New York said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Nina’s family. She will be missed.”

 

