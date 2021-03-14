Bronx personal property pilferers | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

It seems that merely carrying your property was an invitation for robbery in the South-West Bronx during a two-week spree beginning January 31, leaving five individuals stripped of their possessions including jewelry, cash and clothing, after being overcome by either two or four intimidating criminal clusters, operating in a sphere of only a few neighborhood blocks.

The sequence of four similar attacks began on Jan. 31, at approximately 8:15 p.m. when a 59-year-old male was accosted by two unknown male individuals who, after brandishing a knife, demanded the victim’s backpack and clothing, leaving him $200 down in personal items. The attack occurred at 1508 Macombs Road and the robbers fled in a northbound direction.

Seemingly emboldened, the next three crimes occurred on three subsequent days from Feb 13 through 15.

In the second incident, on Feb. 13 at approximately 4:55 p.m., again on Macombs Road, but this time at address 1504, a 20-year-old male and 21-year-old female were approached from behind by a gang of four. They were subject to physical assault and a firearm was brandished. Again, electronics, clothing and sneakers valued at $2000, as well as $1000 in cash were snatched before the terrible foursome fled in an unknown direction.

Nearby, the next day, at approximately 11 p.m. on Cromwell Ave. and McClellan Street a 28-year-old male victim exited a vehicle—driven by an unknown male—when a twosome assaulted him, again flashing a firearm, and robbing him of a chain, iPhone, $1000 cash and a watch valued at a whopping $8,500. The pair curiously fled the scene in the very vehicle the victim had exited before the attack began, traveling eastbound in the most seemingly coordinated attack.

The final crime in this particular spate occurred on Feb 15. at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Jerome and Cromwell Avenues, when yet another 28-year-old male was surrounded by four unknown mails who punched and kicked him, slashing his jacket with a knife before tearing away on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 44th precinct responded, to each crime scene with no injuries reported in the first assault while EMS transported the male and female victim’s of the second attack to to BronxCare Health System, where they were treated for minor injuries to the head and face. EMS were needed again in the third attack, with the male victim transported to NYC Health +Hospitals / Lincoln where he was described as stable, but with minor injuries to his head and hand. In the fourth case the victim refused medical attention.

The suspects seemed to rely on power by number rather than excessive violence and are described as light-skinned men, approximately 18-25 years of age.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The NYPD obtained two photos of one of the robbers involved.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.