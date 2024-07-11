Police are searching for a creep who allegedly touched a woman’s buttocks in a busy Manhattan train station last month.
According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred at the 14th Street – Union Square subway station on Saturday, June 29, at around 7:30 a.m. A 24-year-old woman was walking up a stairwell inside the bustling station, police said, when the alleged perv came up behind her and touched her buttocks.
After making his creepy move, the suspect fled immediately on a northbound 4 train.
No injuries were reported. So far, no arrests have been made, but police released surveillance photos and video of the suspect on Thursday.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Just last month, a similar crime occurred in Lower Manhattan’s Broad Street subway station. A 28-year-old woman was standing on the platform when a man grabbed her buttocks and ran off.
Anyone with information regarding the June 29 incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). The public can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.