Police are looking for this suspect who allegedly touched a woman’s buttocks in the Union Square subway station on June 29, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for a creep who allegedly touched a woman’s buttocks in a busy Manhattan train station last month.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred at the 14th Street – Union Square subway station on Saturday, June 29, at around 7:30 a.m. A 24-year-old woman was walking up a stairwell inside the bustling station, police said, when the alleged perv came up behind her and touched her buttocks.

After making his creepy move, the suspect fled immediately on a northbound 4 train.

No injuries were reported. So far, no arrests have been made, but police released surveillance photos and video of the suspect on Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Just last month, a similar crime occurred in Lower Manhattan’s Broad Street subway station. A 28-year-old woman was standing on the platform when a man grabbed her buttocks and ran off.

Anyone with information regarding the June 29 incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). The public can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.