Police are searching for these suspects wanted for allegedly assaulting a teen on an MTA bus on June 18, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for four perps who beat a 17-year-old boy over the head with a gun aboard an MTA bus in Manhattan last month.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred aboard the M34 bus on 34 Street on Tuesday, June 18, at around 10:50 p.m. The group of brutes boarded the crosstown bus and began to argue with the victim, who was already onboard. Police could not confirm what the dispute was about, but said the victim did not know the suspects.

During the heated exchange of words, one of the suspects whipped out a gun and struck the boy over the head with the weapon, authorities said. Officers from the 14th Precinct responded after someone called 911 about the incident, but the perps fled the bus, heading eastbound on 34th Street, before cops arrived.

EMS brought the victim to Lenox Health Greenwich Village in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made. Police on Wednesday released photos of each of the four suspects at large. All are males; two have light complexions, and two have dark complexions.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.