Phil Ragusa, Queens GOP chair, passes away

Queens County GOP Chair Phil Ragusa died Tuesday at age 74 following a bout with leukemia, according to the state GOP.

Ragusa, who leaves behind a wife and daughter, chaired the boroughs Republican office since 2007. Elected officials from both sides of the aisle offered his family condolences.

“Phil was a good man, was dedicated to Queens County and the Republican Party and was an indomitable County Chair,” New York GOP Chair Ed Cox said in a statement.

“He was a decent and honorable man who for many years worked tirelessly to help improve his community and his party. My heart goes out to his family and friends, and I ask Queens residents to join me in sending them our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) said in a statement.