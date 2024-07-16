BIG APPLE BAKE-OFF: How New Yorkers are keeping themselves cool during blistering heat

The Big Apple was baked by the scorching sun on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 97 degrees. While some shredded clothing and chugged back icy-cold water, others dived into water jets in an effort to stave off the heat.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Big Apple baked again under the scorching summer sun on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching 97 degrees — leaving New Yorkers soaked in sweat.

As Gotham took a grilling, some shredded clothing and chugged back icy-cold water, while others dived into water jets to stave off the heat. If you were underground, however, chances were the overheated subway stations (and occasional non-air conditioned subway car) only added to the misery.

On the street level, most people could be seen clutching bottled water or hand fans, some shielded their exposed heads with damp towels or dabbed tissue at their bare chests.

The pounding heat proved too much for some workers, like a taxi driver who propped up his feet on the door to his cab outside of Port Authority Bus Terminal.

Central Park lovers lounged on the grass under the cover of trees as they kissed and sipped on lemonade. However, the heat fizzled out any sort of romantic comfort for hundreds more parkgoers as they sat fanning themselves profusely upon rocks and benches.

As a brief respite from the weather, other pedestrians indulged in a sweet ice cream treat.

Meanwhile, in Hudson River Park, friends and family members attempted to beat the heat by dashing into water jets gushing skyward in the shadow of the Intrepid Museum. They danced in the powerful jets until they had cooled off and could once again brave the sun.