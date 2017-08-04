Photos of man who threatened to throw acid in women’s faces at Upper East Side ATM released by police

The robberies of the women occurred two weeks apart at the same Citibank ATM vestibule, police said.

Police released photos of a man they say threatened to throw “acid” in women’s faces and then robbed them inside an Upper East Side ATM vestibule.

The suspect has been tied to two robberies that occurred in May, about two weeks apart, in the same Citibank vestibule at 1266 First Ave. at the corner of East 68th Street, police said.

In the first incident, on May 12 just before 5:30 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was using the ATM when the man approached her from behind and showed her a water bottle containing an unknown liquid and threatened to throw it in her face if she did not give him money, according to authorities. The woman complied and the suspect ran away.

The thief struck again on May 29 at about 1:35 p.m., using the same threat on a 36-year-old woman, who also complied with the robber’s demand, handing over an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Police released photos of the suspect on Thursday evening, requesting the public’s help in finding him.