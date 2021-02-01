PHOTOS: Snow continues to fall as New Yorkers grapple with nor'easter | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

After much talk and preparation from emergency officials, Manhattan is currently being hit by the ranging nor’easter, crippling traffic, shutting down businesses, and chilling New Yorkers to the bone as they attempt to keep streets clear for themselves and their neighbors.

amNewYork Metro scoured Lower Manhattan and Midtown, discovering how the snowstorm is affecting residents.

From COVID-19 causing iconic stores such as Big Gay Ice Cream to close to what locals have dubbed the curse of 7th Street, which saw the massive fire that destroyed Middle Collegiate Church and two watermain breaks, the East Village has had a difficult 12 months. Still, in the eyes of this Lower Manhattan community, the East Village still has its charm evident by its workers striving to stay open amidst a blizzard and its residents continuing to enjoy their home despite freezing temperatures.

In Midtown the largest snowstorm to hit the city since 2016 played a somewhat different role when compared to its onslaught Downtown. In Times Square traffic chugged onward while spectators from all over Manhattan came to gaze at the lights reflected in the snow. Not all were happy about this though. Essential workers such as police officers and delivery drivers became irate with those attempting to take selfies in the heart of New York.

While the work may have stopped for some to enjoy a snow day, others trudged through the slush to make ends meet. Several restaurants pushed through for takeout while clothing outlets remained open, unable to financially withstand another day closed. However, the city announced outdoor trains would no longer be running by 2 p.m. and all vaccination appointments were canceled.