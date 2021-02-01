Quantcast
PHOTOS: Snow continues to fall as New Yorkers grapple with nor'easter | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Manhattan

PHOTOS: Snow continues to fall as New Yorkers grapple with nor’easter

By
0
comments
Posted on
On on 14th street and Avenue B individuals punished forth, battling the harsh gusts, and blistering cold that severely impacted vison.
Photo by Dean Moses

After much talk and preparation from emergency officials, Manhattan is currently being hit by the ranging nor’easter, crippling traffic, shutting down businesses, and chilling New Yorkers to the bone as they attempt to keep streets clear for themselves and their neighbors.

amNewYork Metro scoured Lower Manhattan and Midtown, discovering how the snowstorm is affecting residents.    

From COVID-19 causing iconic stores such as Big Gay Ice Cream to close to what locals have dubbed the curse of 7th Street, which saw the massive fire that destroyed Middle Collegiate Church and two watermain breaks, the East Village has had a difficult 12 months. Still, in the eyes of this Lower Manhattan community, the East Village still has its charm evident by its workers striving to stay open amidst a blizzard and its residents continuing to enjoy their home despite freezing temperatures. 

Who is AOC? With US Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Schneps Connects

Despite warnings instructing New Yorkers to stay inside, the sound of shovels scraping pathways and brooms thrusting snow piles hither and thither could be heard amidst the squalling winds as far as Stuyvesant Town. Photo by Dean Moses 
Throughout the morning and afternoon, snow continued to bombard the area, leaving footpaths and vehicles completely buried just outside the apartment complex on 14th Street Avenue B. Photo by Dean Moses 
Although the snow persisted its heavy assault, residents along Avenue B and 12th fought back against nature’s wraith. With gigantic shovels gripped in their hands, they dug their boots in deep and began the long work clearing sidewalks. Photo by Dean Moses 
Community members were not the only ones hard at work. The Department of Sanitation was also on the scene plowing the roads clear of the ever-mounting snow. Photo by Dean Moses 
Sidewalks were untouched by human hands closer to public areas like Tompkins Square Park. This made traversing the area extremely difficult and exhausting, forcing some pedestrians to stop in their tracks in order to regain their breath. Photo by Dean Moses
It wasn’t all hard work for everybody though. Dogs enjoyed frolicking amongst the heavy snowfall with their pals in Tompkins Square Park. Their fur became tangled with ice and snow as they jumped upon one another. Photo by Dean Moses
Humans also got in on the fun, crafting miniature snowmen out of the fresh supply of snow. Photo by Dean Moses 
Some St. Mark’s business owners were defiant. Instead of shutting up shop, they spent the day clearing a path to their storefronts—no matter how much snow they had to shovel. Photo by Dean Moses 
Some took umbrellas and hefty headwear. But no amount of facemasks or coats could stand up against the relentless weather. Photo by Dean Moses
The elderly also attempted to make their way to the store for some last-minute supplies, only for carriages to become stuck in the sleet. Photo by Dean Moses  
Food delivery services put the pedal to the metal as they raced all over the city to feed hungry, homebound New Yorkers. Photo by Dean Moses

In Midtown the largest snowstorm to hit the city since 2016 played a somewhat different role when compared to its onslaught Downtown. In Times Square traffic chugged onward while spectators from all over Manhattan came to gaze at the lights reflected in the snow. Not all were happy about this though. Essential workers such as police officers and delivery drivers became irate with those attempting to take selfies in the heart of New York.

While the work may have stopped for some to enjoy a snow day, others trudged through the slush to make ends meet. Several restaurants pushed through for takeout while clothing outlets remained open, unable to financially withstand another day closed. However, the city announced outdoor trains would no longer be running by 2 p.m. and all vaccination appointments were canceled. 

A FedEx deliveryman struggles with his hand truck as a bus riddled with ice passes on Times Square. Photo by Dean Moses
For the first time since tourists stopped visiting Times Square amidst the pandemic, the iconic area became a hodgepodge of workers and sightseers. Photo by Dean Moses 
A couple shared a romantic moment, by dancing amidst the falling snowflakes and shimmering billboard lights in Times Square. Photo by Dean Moses 
Time Square also became an artist’s paradise where people drew names in the snow.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC