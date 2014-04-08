Plans to raze Park51, the ‘Ground Zero’ mosque

A real estate developer has filed plans to raze the “Ground Zero mosque,” a structure housing an Islamic community center …

The Islamic center opened in 2011 amid protests that it could become a shrine to the Islamic extremists behind the deadly attacks.

The NYC Department of Buildings said it was reviewing an application from developer Soho Properties to demolish the four-story building and an adjacent property, possibly to build a new, larger 13-story Islamic center.

But a spokesman for the developer would not confirm that the request to demolish the buildings was a step toward constructing a larger project.