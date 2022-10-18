Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Police arrest Bronx subway shover who pushed man onto tracks in unprovoked attack

By
comments
Posted on
3B8024E7-CF9D-445C-9CC5-CBA374F60AE5
Miguel Ramirez, 35, was arrested on Oct. 18 for allegedly pushing a man onto the subway tracks in the Bronx.
Photo by Dean Moses

Police arrested Tuesday the man they believe pushed a straphanger onto subway tracks in the Bronx last week and left the victim seriously injured.

Miguel Ramirez, 35, was led out of Transit District 12 in cuffs at dusk on Oct. 18. He remained silent with his head down as detectives placed Ramirez in the back of an unmarked police vehicle.

According to police sources, Ramirez allegedly approached a 26-year-old man at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Oct. 15 inside the East 149 Street and Southern Boulevard station while the commuter was awaiting a 6 train on the northbound platform.

Surveillance footage from the station showed an erratic individual in which he can be seen watching the victim before appearing to lunge and then suddenly stopping before once again thrusting forward and propelling the commuter off the platform with a shove. This attack was unprovoked, police said.

Thirty-five-year-old Miguel Ramirez. Photo by Dean Moses

As the suspect swiftly fled the area, fellow straphangers rushed to help pull the victim to safety before the train arrived. The victim suffered injuries to both of his legs and was transported to Jacobi Hospital for treatment

Ramirez was arrested in connection to the incident at 2 a.m. on Oct. 18 and charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, and reckless endangerment.

Thirty-five-year-old Miguel Ramirez.Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC