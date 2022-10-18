Police arrest Bronx subway shover who pushed man onto tracks in unprovoked attack

Police arrested Tuesday the man they believe pushed a straphanger onto subway tracks in the Bronx last week and left the victim seriously injured.

Miguel Ramirez, 35, was led out of Transit District 12 in cuffs at dusk on Oct. 18. He remained silent with his head down as detectives placed Ramirez in the back of an unmarked police vehicle.

According to police sources, Ramirez allegedly approached a 26-year-old man at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Oct. 15 inside the East 149 Street and Southern Boulevard station while the commuter was awaiting a 6 train on the northbound platform.

Surveillance footage from the station showed an erratic individual in which he can be seen watching the victim before appearing to lunge and then suddenly stopping before once again thrusting forward and propelling the commuter off the platform with a shove. This attack was unprovoked, police said.

As the suspect swiftly fled the area, fellow straphangers rushed to help pull the victim to safety before the train arrived. The victim suffered injuries to both of his legs and was transported to Jacobi Hospital for treatment

Ramirez was arrested in connection to the incident at 2 a.m. on Oct. 18 and charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, and reckless endangerment.