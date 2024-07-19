Suspect charged in deadly Bronx road rage incident

A man was stabbed to death near 1809 Phelan Place in the Bronx on July 2, 2024.

Police in the Bronx arrested a man for allegedly stabbing to death a bystander during a road rage incident in Morris Heights earlier this month.

Clement Boateng, 36, of 1820 Phelan Place, was arrested on Thursday at around 10 a.m. within the 46th Precinct for stabbing to death 29-year-old Ronald Gomez-Mesa.

Police charged Boateng with murder in the second degree, manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident, which occurred in front of a daycare center, unfolded after a man and woman were involved in a minor traffic collision on July 2 at around 4:28 p.m. near 1809 Phelan Place in Morris Heights.

After the drivers exited their vehicles, they began arguing, police said. The woman then called over a man, who began arguing with the male driver and bystanders at the scene.

As a physical fight ensued, Boateng stabbed bystander Gomez-Mesa of 20 Richman Plaza in the chest.

Officers from the 46th Precinct arrived on scene. EMS rushed the bloodied Gomez-Mesa to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to an article in the New York Post, Boateng is gang member affiliated with the River Park Towers gang and has four prior arrests.