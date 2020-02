Zhaundu Bradley was in good health, a police spokeswoman said.

Police found a missing Harlem boy Wednesday at a basketball court just a couple of blocks from his home.

Zhaundu Bradley, 9, of East 99th Street, was last seen Tuesday at the Boys Club of New York on East 111 St. The NYPD said a transit cop spotted the boy at the basketball court at East 99 Street and 3rd Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

He was set to be reunited with his family last night.