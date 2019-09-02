LATEST PAPER
Man dead after he, NYPD exchange gunfire in Brownsville, Brooklyn: Chief Terence Monahan

The early morning shootout in Brownsville began on a street and ended in a backyard altercation, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said.

New York City Police investigators work crime scene

New York City Police investigators work crime scene on Howard Aveune in Brooklyn this morning after a man exchanged gunfire with police resluting in his death, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Polly Higgins polly.higgins@amny.com @higginspolly
After a shootout with police early Monday — including a chase through several blocks in Brownsville — a man is dead, police said. A total of seven officers fired their weapons at two separate locations, they said. 

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m., after police attempted to talk to man wearing a mask near Howard and Dumont avenues, Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a news briefing. When the man fled, officers — one on foot, two in a police vehicle — followed him, Monahan said, and the man then fired multiple rounds into their car as it trailed him on Howard Avenue. 

Per the NYPD, the suspect ran off, but a call from a resident about 30 minutes later said a male was seen trying to break into a backyard, also on Howard Avenue.

Police, after entering the yard, exchanged gunfire with the man, Monahan said.

"As uniformed patrol officers gained entry to the backyard, they were fired upon numerous times and exchanged gunfire with the same perpetrator. These officers became pinned down at the location due to the perpetrator firing. Additional officers, including Emergency Service Unit, also made entry into the backyard area where rounds continued to be fired by the perpetrator. Our officers returned fire and the man was then taken into custody," Monahan said.

The man was taken to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, per Monahan.

An investigation is ongoing, the chief said.

