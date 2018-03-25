A woman who had a gun was shot in the shoulder by police in Staten Island as she sat in her car on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The 41-year-old woman, identified as Lori Gjenashaj, tried to break into a home on Sunnyside Terrace in Staten Island with a brick and a gun at about 12:45 p.m., police said. She then sped off in her GMC SUV, police said, and was stopped around the corner on Highland Avenue.

Police said Gjenashaj pulled out a gun, and when they told her to drop it and get out of the vehicle, she didn’t.

They then fired five rounds, hitting her once in the shoulder.

Gjenashaj was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police said they recovered a gun from Gjenashaj, but that she did not shoot at the officers.