LATEST PAPER
38° Good Afternoon
38° Good Afternoon
News

Police shoot woman who had a gun on Staten Island, NYPD says

Police say the woman officers shot on Staten Island had been attempting to break into a home and then, she pulled out a gun.

NYPD officers collect evidence at the scene on

NYPD officers collect evidence at the scene on Highland Avenue on Staten Island where a woman with a gun was shot by police on Sunday. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

A woman who had a gun was shot in the shoulder by police in Staten Island as she sat in her car on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The 41-year-old woman, identified as Lori Gjenashaj, tried to break into a home on Sunnyside Terrace in Staten Island with a brick and a gun at about 12:45 p.m., police said. She then sped off in her GMC SUV, police said, and was stopped around the corner on Highland Avenue.

Police said Gjenashaj pulled out a gun, and when they told her to drop it and get out of the vehicle, she didn’t.

They then fired five rounds, hitting her once in the shoulder.

Gjenashaj was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police said they recovered a gun from Gjenashaj, but that she did not shoot at the officers.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

News photos & videos

President Donald Trump recently tweeted about his legal Trump's tweets, explained
Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer and other celebrities joined Celebrities joining in on political protests
Cuomo addresses Nixon's run for governor
Barron Trump turned 12 on Tuesday. Get to know Barron Trump, the president's 5th child
The Second Avenue subway is only one-quarter of What to know about the Second Avenue subway
President Donald Trump has five children, Donald Jr., Trump's family tree: Who's who