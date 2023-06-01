Police looking for 3 Men wanted for Manhattan robbery spree: NYPD

The police are looking for three men wanted for a series of gun-point robberies that took place in Manhattan last month.

The suspects allegedly targeted delivery drivers mostly in the Midtown area—threatening them at gunpoint and assaulting them, according to police. They mostly took cellphones and wallets containing cash.

The first of three robberies allegedly took place at around 5 a.m. on Friday, May 12, when the suspects approached a 51-year-old man who was making a delivery in front of 510 Avenue of the Americas. The men displayed a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. They then struck the 51-year-old multiple times before taking his cellphone and $1,120, police said. The individuals then fled east on West 14 Street in a SUV.

The victim suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention at the scene.

The following day, May 13, the suspects allegedly approached a 73-year-old man at around 5:15 a.m. who was on the back of his delivery truck in front of 456 West 18 St. The men, while displaying a firearm, struck the victim multiple times before taking his wallet and $700. The suspects then fled on West 18th Street in a gray Honda HRV SUV.

The 73-year-old suffered minor injuries and was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Bellevue in stable condition.

Ten days later, at around 5:20 a.m. on May 23, the three suspects allegedly approach a 69-year-old man who was making a delivery in front of 233 West 46 St. The men, according to police, struck the victim several times before taking the 69-year-old’s wallet and $90 in cash. They then fled in a red Acura TLX four door sedan.

The police have released photos of the suspects and have described them as all being between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. Two of the men are believed to be slim, while the third man has a heavy build.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).