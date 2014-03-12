Police searching for 2 men in attempted rapes

Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with separate rape attempts in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

In the first incident, a man approached a woman inside a Bed-Stuy building near Myrtle and Tompkins Avenues at about 1:50 p.m. on Monday. The man grabbed the woman by the neck, acted as if he had a gun and pushed her over the stairs in the lobby, police said.

The suspect ripped off the victim’s clothes and groped her. The victim screamed and the attacker fled with her phone and $60, police said.

The suspect is described as between the ages of 30 and 40. He was last seen wearing dark clothing, black sneakers and holding gloves in his hand.

In the Manhattan incident, which occurred on Monday at 10:30 p.m., a man followed a woman into her Hamilton Heights apartment and tried to remove her clothing. The woman yelled and fought the suspect. He fled after taking her phone.

Earlier the man had tried to take the victim’s phone in the lobby of the building when he approached her and went through her pockets.

The second suspect is described as approximately 5-foot-7. He was seen wearing a beige coat with a black hoodie underneath.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS. Tips can also be logged online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.