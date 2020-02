Police are searching for a young man who groped a 12-year-old girl in Queens over the weekend. The man, about …

Police are searching for a young man who groped a 12-year-old girl in Queens over the weekend.

The man, about 20 years old, found the girl on the corner of 195th Street and Hillside Avenue when he pulled her toward him on Saturday morning at about 8 a.m., police said.

He put his hands over her clothes and made a comment about her body. But the girl was able to pull away and run.

The man, seen wearing a beanie hat with a pom-pom on top, was then caught on surveillance video running.