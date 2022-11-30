Quantcast
Queens

Police seek gold necklace snatchers running amok in Queens

3224-22 Robbery Pattern 129 10-25-22 update photo 1
NYPD

The NYPD are searching for two men responsible for a slew of Queens robberies last month.

According to NYPD sources, the first incident took place on Oct. 25 on 144th Street and 123 Avenue at around 7:10 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when he was ambushed from behind by two men. At gunpoint, the thieves ripped a necklace from the teen before fleeing in a gray two-door Honda Civic. Thankfully the boy was uninjured; however, the necklace was reportedly worth some $2,000.

The bandits struck again, police said, during the early hours of Oct. 30 outside of 195-41 Jamaica Avenue at around 4:25 a.m. NYPD sources report that a 53-year-old male was leaving his car when the men again took the victim by surprise approaching from behind. The pair attempted to once more steal a gold necklace while holding the man at gunpoint, yet the 53-year-old fought back.

During the struggle, the victim sustained a laceration to his left hand, but the robbers were still able to make off with the piece of jewelry worth approximately $5,500, fleeing inside of their gray vehicle eastbound on Jamaica Avenue. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene of the crime.

The suspects are described by police as having a dark complexion and being in their 20s.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

