Bronx

Cops seek Bronx subway assailant for gold chain nab

GettyImages-824797556-1200×750-1
Getty Images

Cops are on the lookout for the suspect they say robbed a young boy aboard a southbound 2 train in the Bronx earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, a 14-year-old boy entered the Pelham Parkway Subway station and boarded the train. At the 174th Street station, another young man said to be closer to 16 years of age allegedly entered the train car, and with no prior conversation or provocation said to the victim, “Do you know me? You’re going to know me today.”

As the train pulled into Freeman Street, cops said, the assailant punched the victim in the chest and nabbed a gold chain from his neck worth $650 before fleeing the station.

Authorities released surveillance images Sunday of the suspect, who police describe as a young male of medium build with medium complexion, brown eyes and short dark braided hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, white t-shirt, dark colored pants, surgical mask, black sneakers and a cross body sling backpack, according to cops.

A surveillance image of the suspect.NYPD

The victim, who remained on the train before eventually exiting at Simpson Avenue, refused medical attention, according to police.

Reports of robbery are up 38.6 percent (74 incidents) year-to-date as of Aug. 7 in the 42nd Precinct, where the incident occurred, according to the most recently available NYPD data. Citywide, that figure is similar, with robbery up 39.6 percent year-to-date.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
 
All calls are strictly confidential.

