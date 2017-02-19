Police shoot, kill suspect following apparent armed robbery in Bushwick, Brooklyn, NYPD says

An apparent armed robbery turned fatal after police shot and killed a suspect in Brooklyn early Sunday, Chief of Patrol Terence A. Monahan said.

Around 12:40 a.m., Monahan said, one sergeant and two officers arrived at the Garden Deli, 185 Starr St. in Bushwick, in response to a call of an armed robbery in progress.

After speaking to people in the bodega, police found the suspect near 169 Starr St. They gave verbal commands to him, Monahan said, and the man raised what appeared to be a black firearm. Police shot at the suspect, striking him multiple times, he said.

The suspect, who police later identified as Sergio Reyes, 18, was pronounced dead at Woodhull Medical Center.

After investigating, police concluded that the suspect had robbed the bodega clerk at gunpoint, Monahan said.

What appears to be an imitation black pistol was recovered at the scene.

A police-involved shooting on Thursday, also in Brooklyn, resulted in the death of Kadeem Torres, 17. He was shot after opening fire on police in East New York, the NYPD said.