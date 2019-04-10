A majority of voters in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional district have a positive opinion of her, a new poll found, but they also want Amazon to come back to Queens, a move the congresswoman opposes.

Of the 600 voters polled by Siena College Research Institute, 52 percent view Ocasio-Cortez favorably. Among Democrats, that percentage grows to 65. Forty-eight percent of all voters would re-elect her in 2020, while 61 percent of Democrats said they would re-elect her.

Compared to other politicians, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and President Donald Trump, Ocasio-Cortez had the highest net favorability rating at plus 19, according to the poll.

When asked to rate her job performance, most Democrats said she is doing an excellent or good job, while 63 percent of Republicans said she is doing a poor job. Sixty-four percent of New York District 14's voters are Democrats, while 10 percent are Republicans and 12 percent are Independents.

When asked about Amazon, a majority of voters said the company’s decision to cancel its plan to build a headquarters in Long Island City was bad for New York. Though the campus would not have been in Ocasio-Cortez's district, she was a vocal critic of the tax credits that were offered to the company to entice it to build in Queens.

Aside from Amazon, most voters said they support the legislation Ocasio-Cortez advocates for. A majority said they are “strongly in favor” of Medicare for all, free tuition at public universities, a federal jobs guarantee and banning assault weapons.

On the Green New Deal, an ambitious 10-year plan introduced by Ocasio-Cortez to address climate change, 25 percent said they are strongly in favor, 16 percent said somewhat in favor, 4 percent said somewhat opposed, 16 percent said strongly opposed and 38 percent said they didn’t know enough about it.

The poll has a plus or minus 4.3 percent margin of error.